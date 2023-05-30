Fort Campbell soldier killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) were called to the scene.
By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash late Monday night, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

A motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. Monday, causing northbound lanes to close near Durrett Drive.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a Fort Campbell soldier, was taken to Tennova Healthcare. He died from his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity is being held pending next-of-kin notification, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Clarksville’s fatal crash team at (931) 648-0656.

