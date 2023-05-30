First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Sizzle this Week

Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Temperatures soar this week, climbing all the way into the low 90s. Humidity will increase as well. Count on isolated showers and thundershowers each afternoon.

TONIGHT:

This evening, any rain will diminish by 8 - 9 pm. Temperatures will drop overnight, but not to levels as low as we had over the weekend. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees by this weekend.
Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees by this weekend.(wsmv)

TOMORROW THROUGH SATURDAY:

Tomorrow through Saturday will bring increasing heat. A little more mugginess will develop over the Mid State, too. Highs will increase to 90 degrees by Friday.

There will be a slightly higher chance for pop-up showers and storms during this time period during afternoons and evenings. Rain chance, 30%.

SUNDAY & MONDAY:

Similar weather is likely on Sunday and Monday, although temperatures and the rain chance should be slightly lower. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY FRONT:

On Tuesday, another cold front will settle southward through Middle Tennessee, bringing slightly cooler weather and a few showers & thunderstorms. The high will be in he mid to upper 80s.

