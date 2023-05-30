First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Summer!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Get ready for summer like temperatures the rest of the week across the Mid State with a warm-up kicking into gear this afternoon. Highs today top off in the mid 80s this afternoon with a noticeable increase in the humidity. Many of us see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon, but I cannot totally rule out a stray rain shower. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and decently warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect slightly higher temperatures for our Wednesday with some areas pushing into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Daytime heating should help to fire off a couple showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, but there is not severe weather threat to worry about for the day.

We’ll be in the upper 80s on Thursday with that humidity not going anywhere. A pop-up shower or storm is on the table for the afternoon, but not everyone is expected to see rain.

Temperatures will make a run at 90 on Friday and with the humidity it will feel like we’re higher into the 90s at times during the day. Just like the day prior, a stray shower or storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out.

It’s looking like a hot and humid weekend with highs sticking around that 90 mark. The weekend is also looking mainly dry, I just don’t want to completely rule out a sneaky afternoon shower.

