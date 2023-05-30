First Alert Forecast: Building heat & humidity with isolated thundershowers

This weekend looks very hot with isolated thundershowers.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will take off this week, climbing all the way into the low 90s. Humidity will increase as well. Count on just isolated showers and thundershowers each afternoon.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot, and moderately humid. We’ll have highs in the low - mid 80s. Very isolated showers and thundershowers will develop this afternoon. Rain chance, 20%.

This evening, any rain will diminish by 8 - 9 pm. Temperatures will drop overnight, but not to levels as low as we had over the weekend. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the mid 60s.

A pleasant evening is on the way for Nashville.
A pleasant evening is on the way for Nashville.(WSMV)

TOMORROW THROUGH SATURDAY:

Tomorrow through Saturday will bring gradually building heat. A little more mugginess will develop over the Mid State, too. Highs will increase to 90 degrees by Friday.

There will be a slightly higher chance for pop-up showers and storms during this time period during afternoons and evenings. Rain chance, 30%.

SUNDAY & BEYOND:

Similar weather is likely on Sunday and Monday, although temperatures and the rain chance should be a smidgen lower.

On Tuesday, another cold front will settle southward through Middle Tennessee, bringing slightly cooler weather and a few showers & thunderstorms.

