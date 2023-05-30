First Alert Forecast: Building heat & humidity with isolated thundershowers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will take off this week, climbing all the way into the low 90s. Humidity will increase as well. Count on just isolated showers and thundershowers each afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot, and moderately humid. We’ll have highs in the low - mid 80s. Very isolated showers and thundershowers will develop this afternoon. Rain chance, 20%.

This evening, any rain will diminish by 8 - 9 pm. Temperatures will drop overnight, but not to levels as low as we had over the weekend. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the mid 60s.

A pleasant evening is on the way for Nashville. (WSMV)

TOMORROW THROUGH SATURDAY:

Tomorrow through Saturday will bring gradually building heat. A little more mugginess will develop over the Mid State, too. Highs will increase to 90 degrees by Friday.

There will be a slightly higher chance for pop-up showers and storms during this time period during afternoons and evenings. Rain chance, 30%.

SUNDAY & BEYOND:

Similar weather is likely on Sunday and Monday, although temperatures and the rain chance should be a smidgen lower.

On Tuesday, another cold front will settle southward through Middle Tennessee, bringing slightly cooler weather and a few showers & thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.