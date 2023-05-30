California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman

Officers have not made contact with either Alcaraz or Stratton and their current whereabouts are unknown, according to Redding Police.
California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman
California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman(Redding Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in California are on the lookout for a Cheatham County woman who’s been missing for weeks after she was spotted on Walmart surveillance footage in Redding.

The Redding Police Department reports they’ve been made aware that 33-year-old Nikki Alcaraz was reportedly in Redding recently. Alcaraz was reported missing to the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department while she and her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton were traveling together in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Police shared a picture of that Jeep, which has a Tennessee plate with the tag number BGL3539.

California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman
California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman(Redding Police Department)
Related Coverage:
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman spotted in California

On May 27 at about 2:50 p.m., the two entered the Walmart at 1515 Dana Drive to make a transaction at an EcoATM kiosk and then immediately left the parking lot in the Jeep, according to police. Officers have not made contact with either Alcaraz or Stratton and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Photos from that transaction were shared with WSMV4 by Cheatham County District Attorney Ray Crouch. Those photos show Alcaraz allegedly selling a cell phone at that Walmart.

Redding Police say they’re in contact with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico, the Moriarty Police Department in New Mexico, and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Northern California law enforcement jurisdictions have been made aware of the situation and are on the lookout for the two.

“Anyone in the Redding area with information concerning the whereabouts of Nikki Alcaraz is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200,” RPD said.

According to her family, Alcaraz has been missing for more than three weeks after going on a trip with her boyfriend. Due to a history of domestic assault, her family believes she’s in danger. Her case has quickly caught national attention.

Alcaraz is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Yeu Thach
Hermitage doughnut shop owner identified as Percy Priest drowning victim
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Family located after autistic child found wandering alone, police say
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman
Missing Cheatham County woman spotted in California
Emergency personnel are searching for a possible missing swimmer after a man jumped from a...
Experts say water is ‘unforgiving’ even for experienced swimmers
The Black Keys and Kalu & The Electric Joint Perform at Wild Turkey’s 101 Bold Nights Benefit...
The Black Keys headline free concert for Wild Turkey’s 101 Bold Nights Benefit Concert Series
Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees by this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Sizzle this Week