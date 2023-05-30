NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in California are on the lookout for a Cheatham County woman who’s been missing for weeks after she was spotted on Walmart surveillance footage in Redding.

The Redding Police Department reports they’ve been made aware that 33-year-old Nikki Alcaraz was reportedly in Redding recently. Alcaraz was reported missing to the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department while she and her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton were traveling together in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Police shared a picture of that Jeep, which has a Tennessee plate with the tag number BGL3539.

California police searching for missing Cheatham Co. woman (Redding Police Department)

On May 27 at about 2:50 p.m., the two entered the Walmart at 1515 Dana Drive to make a transaction at an EcoATM kiosk and then immediately left the parking lot in the Jeep, according to police. Officers have not made contact with either Alcaraz or Stratton and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Photos from that transaction were shared with WSMV4 by Cheatham County District Attorney Ray Crouch. Those photos show Alcaraz allegedly selling a cell phone at that Walmart.

Redding Police say they’re in contact with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico, the Moriarty Police Department in New Mexico, and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Northern California law enforcement jurisdictions have been made aware of the situation and are on the lookout for the two.

“Anyone in the Redding area with information concerning the whereabouts of Nikki Alcaraz is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200,” RPD said.

According to her family, Alcaraz has been missing for more than three weeks after going on a trip with her boyfriend. Due to a history of domestic assault, her family believes she’s in danger. Her case has quickly caught national attention.

Alcaraz is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

