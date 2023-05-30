The Black Keys headline free concert for Wild Turkey’s 101 Bold Nights Benefit Concert Series

The Black Keys and Kalu & The Electric Joint Perform at Wild Turkey's 101 Bold Nights Benefit Concert(Photo: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Wild Turkey / ig: @jasonkempin)
By Danica Sauter
May. 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Black Keys headlined a free concert to kick off Wild Turkey’s 101 Bold Nights Benefit Concert Series at the Bell Tower Wednesday May 24.

The series is part of the bourbon brand’s Trust Your Spirit campaign, the concert was held in partnership with iHeartRadio and benefited Spaceflight Records and Sweet Relief. Both Spaceflight Records and Sweet Relief help promote and advance musicians’ careers as well as support those working behind the music scenes.

At the event, $50,000 was donated to each from Wild Turkey and iHeart.

$50k donation to Spaceflight Records and Sweet Relief
$50k donation to Spaceflight Records and Sweet Relief(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Wild Turkey / ig: @jasonkempin)

Kalu & The Electric Joint, a recipient of Wild Turkey’s grant to Spaceflight Records in 2022, opened for The Black Keys.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

