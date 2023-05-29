Vigil held to honor ‘amazing’ middle school custodian killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A crowd gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a Bellevue Middle School custodian and musician who was shot and killed this weekend in Bellevue.

Rodrigo Ernesto Aguilar, 60, was shot to death Saturday morning outside Slate Apartments at 7439 Highway 70 South, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A passerby found Aguilar lying outside the apartment at about 7:15 a.m., police said. Surveillance footage shows Aguilar coming from work at about 1:30 a.m. He was unloading items from his vehicle when he appeared to notice something off-camera and soon walked toward the area he was shot and killed, police said.

Those who knew him called him “Ernie,” and they gathered outside Bellevue Middle School, where Aguilar worked, to honor his life on Sunday.

“It doesn’t make sense to us why someone could lose their life that way,” Gary Johnson said at the candlelight vigil. “We have a lot of hurting people.”

Aguilar was an award-winning musician and had a huge heart to serve, according to those who knew him. They describe him as “an amazing person taken way too soon.”

“All of us were heartbroken and shocked because Ernie was such a wonderful guy,” Bellevue Middle School Principal Seth Swihart said. “He was a joy to be around, and he really spread joy throughout our community.”

The search for Aguilar’s killer is still underway. Aguilar’s friends urge those who have any information regarding his death to come forward.

“This guy was a God-fearing, amazing, and unbelievable person that we’re all going to miss dearly,” Johnson said. “It’s taking a piece from all of us so if anyone has any information we’re begging to reach out and help us out call the police.”

Anyone with information about Aguilar’s murder is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro Police investigate outside Slate Apartments in Bellevue after Ernie Aguilar, 60, was shot and killed. (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.