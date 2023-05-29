Video released of suspect accused of groping teen at Franklin movie theater

The alleged suspect left the theater and is still on the run, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department has released a new video of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the men’s restroom at a Franklin movie theater.

Detectives said the boy was sexually assaulted at AMC Thoroughbred 20 by the suspect seen in the surveillance video below, according to investigators. The suspect first approached the teen and his friends at the theater’s concession stand where he engaged them in small talk, and later followed them into the theater, police said.

When the victim got up and went to the restroom, the suspect followed him in, according to police. A short time later, the suspect sexually groped the teen, who ran away, police said. The alleged suspect left the theater and is still on the run, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (615) 794-2513 or CrimeStoppers at (615) 794-4000.

