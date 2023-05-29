Vanderbilt baseball team earns No. 6 seed, to host NCAA regional tournament

Vanderbilt is among sixteen teams hosting regional tournaments.
Vanderbilt's baseball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt's baseball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.(Chris Harris/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has earned the No. 6 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament.

The Commodores learned it will host a regional tournament on Sunday, but their national seed was revealed Monday morning during the NCAA tournament selection show. Vanderbilt will host Eastern Illinois, Xavier and Oregon in the regional.

It’s the seventh time in the last decade Nashville is hosting an NCAA Regional, per WSMV’s Chris Harris.

Vanderbilt is among sixteen teams hosting regional tournaments, including:

  • Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)
  • Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)
  • Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)
  • Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)
  • Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)
  • Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)
  • Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)
  • Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)
  • Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28
  • Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)
  • Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M on Sunday to win its fourth SEC Tournament Championship. Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee baseball teams will play in the Clemson regional.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

