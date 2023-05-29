Teen arrested after teenage girl, woman injured in shooting, Columbia Police say

Police say the 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman is in critical condition.
(Source: Pixabay)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting left a teenage girl and woman hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say officers responded to Westview Street at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting. As officers were arriving at the scene, a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were taken to Maury Regional Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Both victims were eventually flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say the 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

After investigating, police learned a large crowd gathered on Westview St., where a physical altercation between two females broke out. Police say a male with a handgun approached and involved himself in the altercation, that’s when shots were fired.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting.

Columbia Police report the investigation remains active and ongoing. “Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information to assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

