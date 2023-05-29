Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for a missing Murfreesboro woman.

Karyn Grimsley, 26, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive, the TBI said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

If you have seen her, please call Murfreesboro PD… 615-893-1311. Or, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Ji10vOf1zn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 29, 2023

Grimsley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely and without assistance, according to the TBI.

If you have seen her, you’re urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-898-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

