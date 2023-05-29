Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman

The woman has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely and without assistance, according to the TBI.
Karyn Grimsley
Karyn Grimsley(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for a missing Murfreesboro woman.

Karyn Grimsley, 26, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive, the TBI said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Grimsley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her, you’re urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-898-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

