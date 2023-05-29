Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Family of abandoned autistic child located, police say
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Officials: Practice water safety
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Crews search for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Nashville emergency officials urge everyone to take water safety seriously