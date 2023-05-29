Over 100 pay tribute to fallen soldiers at Memorial Day ceremony in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 people paid tribute to fallen servicemen and women at Smyrna’s Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

A wreath, dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected our country, was laid at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

Parents brought their children, Veterans of different ages and different wars shook hands, and Gold Star families were thanked for their sacrifice.

Marine and Vietnam Veteran Allen Hatcher, was joined by his daughter and grandson. He tries to make ceremonies dedicated to the Armed Forces, whenever he can.

“I believe the whole city should turn out for these things because we wouldn’t be living the life that we live if soldiers hadn’t gone to the war front fighting for our freedom,” Hatcher, said.

Hatcher, who says he had a brother die from Agent Orange, a chemical used during the Vietnam War, hopes Americans everywhere never take their freedom for granted.

“I do it, not so much for myself but to honor the guys that died fighting for freedom,” Hatcher said.

After the ceremony, the Smyrna VFW Post #8422 hosted a lunch for free.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.