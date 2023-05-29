Nashville emergency officials urge everyone to take water safety seriously

Two swimmers died after drowning near party cove at Percy Priest Lake.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memorial Day is expected to be a busy day at the pool and the lake. The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is asking everyone to take water safety seriously this holiday weekend.

Emergency management officials advise everyone spending their holiday on the water to wear a life jacket. They are also asking swimmers to be prepared for things like:

  • Unexpected changes in water temperature
  • Fast moving currents
  • Drop-offs, causing a sudden change in how deep the water is
  • Hazards like: dams, rocks, and debris

Whether you have planned to spend the day at Percy Priest Lake, or swimming at your pool, emergency officials urge all families to go over water safety plans. This way your kids know how to stay safe and how to help others during an emergency.

The American Red Cross has advised parents to teach kids the signs of someone struggling in the water. If someone is drowning, experts say it’s best to throw them something to hold on to and then pull them to safety.

Safety experts want to remind people the importance of water safety after two swimmers drowned days before Memorial Day. Both of the incidents happened near Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake.

