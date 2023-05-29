Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe following Silver Alert

The woman was reported missing on Monday and was located the next day.
Karyn Grimsley
Karyn Grimsley(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) after finding a missing Murfreesboro woman.

The alert was issued for Karyn Grimsley, 26, on Monday afternoon. Investigators had said was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black Crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive.

TBI said Grimsley was located and safe on Tuesday morning.

