Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe following Silver Alert

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) after finding a missing Murfreesboro woman.

The alert was issued for Karyn Grimsley, 26, on Monday afternoon. Investigators had said was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black Crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive.

TBI said Grimsley was located and safe on Tuesday morning.

Good news!!



Karyn Grimsley has been located, and is safe. pic.twitter.com/k0tdejee8k — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2023

