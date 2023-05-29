Man arrested for allegedly shining laser at MNPD helicopter

The arresting officer reported the laser was attached to a BB gun.
Police said the laser was attached to a BB gun.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man in Antioch after he allegedly shined a laser beam at a police helicopter on Saturday night.

According to an arrest report, an MNPD helicopter was monitoring a street racing situation above a large group of vehicles on Corporate Way when the crew noticed a laser shined at them from a vehicle below.

The helicopter followed the vehicle as it left Corporate Way and turned onto Old Hickory Boulevard and later drove into Thornton’s gas station, the report says. Officers on the ground engaged the vehicle and watched the driver, 21-year-old Jacob Derryberry, slide over to the passenger seat as they approached.

The report states that officers found the laser attached to a BB gun in the vehicle, along with marijuana. Several underage individuals were also in the car at the time of the incident and believed to be in danger due to reckless driving.

Derryberry was arrested and booked early Sunday morning. He faces two counts of aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

