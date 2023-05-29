Man accused of kicking, spitting on officers after police pursuit in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly kicking and spitting on officers while being taken into custody after leading them in a pursuit throughout Davidson County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say 23-year-old Terrell Polk Jr. was charged with assaulting an officer, reckless endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, among other charges stemming from the incident on Sunday, May 28.

According to the affidavit, an officer observed a dark SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Buena Vista Pike and as the SUV approached a curve it lost control and spun out. The officer then activated his emergency lights to render aid to the occupants of the SUV, but it then sped off away from the officer. The SUV also had a flat tire that was almost completely removed from the rim, the officer said.

That’s when he began to pursue the SUV. While fleeing on West Trinity Lane, the SUV drove into oncoming traffic multiple times, and again in the midst of a construction zone, according to the affidavit.

When the vehicle turned on Old Matthews Road, two passengers had exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said, but the SUV continued on fleeing from police. Eventually, the SUV was spiked by law enforcement and pulled into a trailer park on Brick Church Pike.

The driver, Polk, was taken into custody. The affidavit states he had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and fought with officers before eventually being handcuffed.

An officer was placing him into the back of her patrol vehicle, and that’s when Polk kicked her in the chest, police said. He also allegedly spit on an officer inside the patrol vehicle.

Polk was yelling at officers in the patrol vehicle stating the charges pressed against him were going to be dropped because he was mentally ill, according to the affidavit.

