GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Nashville park, police say

The woman begging the suspect to stop, along with an infant crying, can be heard on an audio recording of the attack.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he raped a woman while she fed her infant child at a Nashville park.

Ryean L. Floyd, 24, was charged with aggravated rape causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping.

Floyd, the victim and her child met at Nashville’s Shelby Park on Thursday after previously agreeing to meet up. They met and spent some time together, according to an arrest report, but after a while, the woman decided to leave.

Before the woman left, she started to feed her child in her car’s backseat, police said. That’s when Floyd lifted the woman’s skirt and forcibly raped her, according to the arrest report.

The woman begging the suspect to stop, along with the crying infant, can be heard on an audio recording of the five-minute attack, police said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for medical attention.

Floyd was arrested and held on a $65,000 bond but does not currently show up on Metro Nashville’s jail roster. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Family of abandoned autistic child located, police say
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

Latest News

Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day and here at KCTV5, we have our own debate on which...
Nashville vegetarian cafe has one of the top-100 burgers in America, report says
Vanderbilt's baseball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt baseball team earns No. 6 seed, to host NCAA regional tournament
Teen arrested after teenage girl, woman injured in shooting, Columbia Police say
Officials: Practice water safety