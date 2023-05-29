First Alert Forecast: Return of Summer Heat & Humidity

Summer-like heat and humidity are set to return this week.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A good forecast ahead of us on this Memorial Day with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon and temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

It will stay dry for any and all outdoor plans we may have today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 60.

Tomorrow is going to be a warmer day with temperatures in the mid-80s with another mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a stray afternoon shower, but most if not all of us will end up staying dry.

Memorial Day
Memorial Day(WSMV)

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS

Much more summer-like heat and humidity will build into the Mid State for the rest of the week, and with that much warmer and humid air mass, we can expect a couple of showers and storms as well.

Highs on Wednesday will top off in the mid to upper 80s with a much more noticeable increase in the humidity. We’ll need to keep an eye on the sky for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, but a good amount of the area stays dry.

Temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend with humidity making it feel like we’re more into the 90s each day.

A couple of isolated showers/storms will still be something to watch for Thursday and Friday, but no widespread rain is expected as of now.

Things dry out for the most part by the weekend with maybe just a small chance at a Saturday shower.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Autistic child found walking alone on Harding Place, Metro Police say
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Nice for Memorial Day, Hot Next Week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
A little cooler afternoon with some clouds
First Alert Forecast: More clouds and cooler today
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update