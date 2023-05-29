First Alert Forecast: Return of Summer Heat & Humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A good forecast ahead of us on this Memorial Day with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon and temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

It will stay dry for any and all outdoor plans we may have today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 60.

Tomorrow is going to be a warmer day with temperatures in the mid-80s with another mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a stray afternoon shower, but most if not all of us will end up staying dry.

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS

Much more summer-like heat and humidity will build into the Mid State for the rest of the week, and with that much warmer and humid air mass, we can expect a couple of showers and storms as well.

Highs on Wednesday will top off in the mid to upper 80s with a much more noticeable increase in the humidity. We’ll need to keep an eye on the sky for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, but a good amount of the area stays dry.

Temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend with humidity making it feel like we’re more into the 90s each day.

A couple of isolated showers/storms will still be something to watch for Thursday and Friday, but no widespread rain is expected as of now.

Things dry out for the most part by the weekend with maybe just a small chance at a Saturday shower.

