Family of abandoned autistic child located, police say

MNPD is working with DCS to reunite the child with the family.
The child was found alone walking along Harding Place on Sunday afternoon.
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers found a young autistic child walking alone on Harding Place Sunday afternoon.

MNPD officers began searching the area for the child’s parents, including all of the apartment complexes in the area. Officers were able to locate the child’s family around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MNPD’s Youth Services Division and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) are working to reunite the child with the family.

