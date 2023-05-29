Family of abandoned autistic child located, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers found a young autistic child walking alone on Harding Place Sunday afternoon.

MNPD officers began searching the area for the child’s parents, including all of the apartment complexes in the area. Officers were able to locate the child’s family around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MNPD’s Youth Services Division and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) are working to reunite the child with the family.

