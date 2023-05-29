Bystanders speak out after deadly hit and run crash in Madison, police continue to search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the driver of a suspect vehicle someone used in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Due West Avenue; someone hit and killed a man trying to cross over to a nearby store.

One man told WSMV4 this tragedy is part of a bigger issue.

Bystanders say 23-year-old Tomas Juarez-Sunun had just started running across Gallatin Pike when they heard a loud thud.

It’s something Tiwian Garrett says he’ll never forget.

“What happened Saturday is ridiculous. A car flying down the street didn’t even slow down and try to brake or anything, they just kept going and hit the poor guy,” Garrett said.

He says the car hit Juarez-Sunun so hard that his shoes flew across the street.

“He was a Hispanic gentleman, his family is all broken up, and this could have been avoided,” Tiwian Garrett said.

Garrett says the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Due West Avenue has had issues with speeding for years.

“I fear for my life,” he said.

Garrett adds people not only speed but, also nearly hit people walking across the street daily.

“I was sitting over there today, and his family came out to decide where they were going to put flowers and whatnot,” he said.

While police search for the car caught on video hitting Juarez-Sunun, Garrett is praying for change.

“I hope that if nothing else society will just slow down and pay attention to people. Everyone is in such a hurry that they don’t take human life into account,” Garrett said.

Other bystanders said something needs to change soon before another life is lost.

