Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Family of abandoned autistic child located, police say
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Officials: Practice water safety
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Crews search for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Nashville emergency officials urge everyone to take water safety seriously
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion