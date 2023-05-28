Woman killed after two-vehicle crash near Talbot’s Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 48-year-old woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane on Saturday morning, Metro Police said.

Metro Police said the woman was driving her 2011 Ford Fusion north on Brick Church Pike when, according to a witness, she entered the intersection at a slow speed and began to turn left onto Trinity Lane.

As she was turning, her car was hit on the passenger side by the driver of a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The truck was traveling southbound on Brick Church Pike through the intersection.

Metro officers responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she died.

Officers said that there were obvious signs of impairment on the part of the Toyota Tundra driver, 44-year-old Montrell D. Phillips.

Officials said he was extremely unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests.

Phillips was charged with DUI, no proof of insurance and driving on a revoked license.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on both drivers. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. The preliminary cause of this fatal crash is failure to yield the right-of-way on the part of the Ford Fusion driver.

