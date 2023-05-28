Two men shot at short-term rental in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to MNPD, two men arrived at Skyline Medical Center with gunshot wounds and told the medical staff that they were both shot while staying at a short-term rental property on Fern Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to 2 Fern Avenue and multiple bullet casings were visible all over the street.

Police said the suspects allegedly arrived at the location around 3 a.m. and began firing into the house, hitting the two men inside.

The gunshot wounds to both men are considered non-life-threatening.

The men were unable to provide a description of the suspects to detectives. The investigation remains ongoing.

