Two men shot at short-term rental in East Nashville

The shooting occurred on Fern Avenue in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Two men were shot at a short-term rental property in Nashville on Saturday morning.
Two men were shot at a short-term rental property in Nashville on Saturday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to MNPD, two men arrived at Skyline Medical Center with gunshot wounds and told the medical staff that they were both shot while staying at a short-term rental property on Fern Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to 2 Fern Avenue and multiple bullet casings were visible all over the street.

Police said the suspects allegedly arrived at the location around 3 a.m. and began firing into the house, hitting the two men inside.

The gunshot wounds to both men are considered non-life-threatening.

The men were unable to provide a description of the suspects to detectives. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove
Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Swimmer’s body recovered at Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver of a white Dodge Challenger in connection to a deadly...
Search underway for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Two men shot at short-term hental home in East Nashville
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-65