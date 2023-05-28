Swimmer’s body recovered at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of the swimmer that was missing for roughly 24 hours at Percy Priest Lake was found on Friday evening around 7 p.m.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center and Office of Emergency Management said they are grateful to have successfully recovered the body of the missing swimmer to be able to return him home to his family.

We are grateful to have successfully recovered the missing swimmer to be able to return him home to his family. Thank you to all the agencies involved; every effort was significant. @NashvilleFD @tnwildlife @NashvilleCorps @MNPDNashville pic.twitter.com/ZptllmKFie — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) May 26, 2023

The Nashville Fire Department said its crews responded to the drowning call before 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Anderson Road Recreation Area.

Rescue crews said they used a helicopter, Sonar technology, and drones to try and locate the missing person.

Park Rangers turned away dozens of people hoping to access the Anderson Roach beach area, as the search continued Friday. They were referred to other recreation areas of the lake.

“It’s sad to say how beautiful [the lake] is and how much we want to come out and have fun and then we lose somebody like that,” Daimon Robinson, who leads boat rentals on Percy Priest, said.

