Search underway for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night that killed a young man in Madison.

According to MNPD, a white car resembling a Dodge Challenger struck 23-year-old Tomas Juarez-Sunun while he was attempting to run across Gallatin Pike near Due West Avenue in Madison. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Juarez-Sunun was running to the Mapco at 1516 Gallatin Pike when he was hit, police said. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. There was no evidence of alcohol involved on the part of Juarez-Sunun and no crosswalk is available at this location. The driver fled the scene.

Police believe the white vehicle involved will have visible front-end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.

Anyone with information on the incident or who has seen a vehicle matching the description is encouraged to contact police at 615-742-7463.

