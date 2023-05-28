Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove

A person reportedly went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.
Possible drowning at Percy Priest Lake
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of a person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department said they hope this search will result in a rescue and not a recovery of the body. However, they said after a certain period of time, it will become a search and recovery mission.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

NFD, along with crews from the Nashville Emergency Operations Center and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will continue search and recovery efforts on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

Emergency crews at Party Cove after report of drowning

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Swimmer’s body recovered at Percy Priest Lake
Police are investigating dozens of car break-ins at NWI in Nashville.
20 cars smashed, burglarized at Nashville factory, police say

Latest News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Swimmer’s body recovered at Percy Priest Lake
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
A woman was killed after an impaired driver crashed into her early Saturday morning in Nashville.
Woman killed after two-vehicle crash near Talbot’s Corner