First Alert Forecast: Nice for Memorial Day, Hot Next Week

Highs will be back in the 80s by mid-week
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s can be expected.
A mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s can be expected.(WSMV)

MEMORIAL DAY:

Temperatures will start out in the 50s for Memorial Day, but temperatures will rise quickly into the middle and upper 70s for highs. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, and it should stay dry for any outdoor plans!

SUMMER-LIKE WARM UP:

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with highs warming into the middle 80s. This is the start of several summer-like days expected next week.

Wednesday through Saturday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a chance of a pop-up thundershower each day as we will be stuck under the influence of an unstable air mass. Stay tuned for updates!

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

Latest News

Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Metro Police identify man killed in Bellevue shooting
Police are looking for the driver of a white Dodge Challenger in connection to a deadly...
Search underway for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run