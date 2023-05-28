First Alert Forecast: Nice for Memorial Day, Hot Next Week

A mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s can be expected. (WSMV)

MEMORIAL DAY:

Temperatures will start out in the 50s for Memorial Day, but temperatures will rise quickly into the middle and upper 70s for highs. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, and it should stay dry for any outdoor plans!

SUMMER-LIKE WARM UP:

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with highs warming into the middle 80s. This is the start of several summer-like days expected next week.

Wednesday through Saturday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a chance of a pop-up thundershower each day as we will be stuck under the influence of an unstable air mass. Stay tuned for updates!

