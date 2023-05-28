First Alert Forecast: More clouds and cooler today

Memorial Day will feature more sunshine.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Lisa Spencer.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The rest of Memorial Day weekend’s weather is looking variable with some clouds and some sun.

More clouds and cooler today
More clouds and cooler today(WSMV)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected today, with more clouds to the east than the west. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially in east Middle Tennessee. Highs will be cooler in the lower 70s in Nashville, the upper 60s along the plateau, and the mid-70s along the Tennessee River.

Memorial Day expect a little more sunshine, especially through the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer in the middle to upper 70s. A great day to be outside!

TUESDAY WARM-UP:

Partly sunny Tuesday with warmer temperatures, the high will rise to the mid-80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Wednesday through Saturday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a 30% chance for isolated thundershowers each day.

