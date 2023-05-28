Both drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fatal crash team with the Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that killed both drivers on I-65 Sunday morning.

According to MNPD, a car traveling north on I-65 entered the southbound side of the interstate and began traveling in the wrong direction. That car then collided head-on with another vehicle between the Harding Place and Old Hickory Blvd. exits. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

There were no other occupants in either car.

All southbound lanes were shut down for several hours early Sunday morning for the investigation and for crews to remove the wreckage from the roadway.

The interstate reopened going south around 730 a.m.

