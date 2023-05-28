Autistic child found walking alone on Harding Place, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said South Precinct officers found a young autistic child walking on Harding Place unattended.

Officers checked all of the apartment complexes in the area, but so far they have not been able to locate the child’s parents.

Metro Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) are working to help.

DCS is currently making arrangements for the care of the child, according to officials with Metro Police.

