Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

The swimmer’s body was located on Sunday morning near Party Cove.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.(NFD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The second body in the last three days was recovered from Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove for reports of another person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department, the Nashville Emergency Operations Center, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched the area using sonar on Saturday until nightfall forced them to suspend their efforts.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene on Saturday after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

Crews resumed the search and recovery on Sunday morning near Party Cove and were able to successfully recover the body of the missing swimmer around noon.

This is the second swimmer to drown in nearly the same area this week at Percy Priest Lake.

Search and rescue teams were deployed on Thursday to the Anderson Road Recreation Area for reports of a missing swimmer. The search employed a helicopter, sonar technology, and drones in an effort to find the body, which was recovered on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

