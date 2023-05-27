One person injured in Antioch house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials have determined the cause of the house fire in Antioch that left one resident injured on Friday afternoon.

Nashville Fire Department reports the house fire in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point was started by a child playing with fire. Fire investigators have deemed the fire as accidental.

Nashville Fire said one resident was taken to the hospital with burns to their hands.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and assisted 13 residents displaced due to the fire. Firefighters were also able to recover two chickens from the home and no additional injuries were reported.

1 injured in Antioch house fire (Nashville Fire Department)

Nashville Fire Department: House Fire in 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point (Nashville Fire Department)

The fire at Jenny Ruth Pt. is out and crews have returned to service. Fire Investigators are classifying this fire as accidental, after determining it was started by a child playing with fire. 2 chickens were recovered safely from the home and there were no other injuries. pic.twitter.com/MfXHbwJ4Yn — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 26, 2023

NFD crews are working a house fire on the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Pt. The fire is contained and crews are performing salvage and overhaul. One resident was transported with burns to the hand. @RedCrossTN is on scene to assist the 13 residents. Investigators have been called. pic.twitter.com/pHBop3pk6X — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 26, 2023

