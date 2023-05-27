One person injured in Antioch house fire

The fire was determined to be accidentally started by a child.
13 people displaced after house fire
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials have determined the cause of the house fire in Antioch that left one resident injured on Friday afternoon.

Nashville Fire Department reports the house fire in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point was started by a child playing with fire. Fire investigators have deemed the fire as accidental.

Nashville Fire said one resident was taken to the hospital with burns to their hands.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and assisted 13 residents displaced due to the fire. Firefighters were also able to recover two chickens from the home and no additional injuries were reported.

1 injured in Antioch house fire
1 injured in Antioch house fire(Nashville Fire Department)
Nashville Fire Department: House Fire in 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point
Nashville Fire Department: House Fire in 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point(Nashville Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

