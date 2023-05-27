Missing boy out of Cumberland County, KY, found safe

The sheriff’s office announced the 7-year-old boy was found on Saturday morning.
7-year-old Liam Scott
7-year-old Liam Scott(CCSD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURKESVILLE, Kentucky. (WSMV) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department announced the missing boy out of Burkesville, Kentucky, was found on Saturday morning.

The CCSD made the announcement that 7-year-old Liam Scott, who went missing on Friday, was found around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Where Liam was found is unknown but search efforts were focused on Highway 61/Celina Road near Cold Springs Road.

