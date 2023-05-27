Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Bellevue

MNPD confirms a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Highway 70 South.
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.
Homicide investigation in Bellevue.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday and arrived at 7439 Highway 70 South to find a man dead.

MNPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are unknown, but neighbors reported hearing the gunshots as early as 2 a.m. and the sound of a vehicle quickly leaving the area.

