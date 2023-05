FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a movie theater.

Police say it happened at the Cool Springs cinema on Friday night.

If anyone knows who he is, they should contact Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.

BREAKING: Franklin Police want to identify this man. An investigation is underway after he allegedly assaulted a young teen, Friday night, in a Cool Springs cinema. Call Franklin Police if you know who he is: (615) 794-2513. pic.twitter.com/5nKDLKWWdM — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 27, 2023

