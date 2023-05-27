First Alert Forecast: A Nice Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Hot weather returns by next Wednesday
Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs the rest of the holiday weekend.
Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs the rest of the holiday weekend.
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The rest of Memorial Day weekend’s weather is looking variable with some clouds and some sun.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Temperatures will be in the 50s to start off Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, but clouds will definitely dominate at times. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially in East Middle Tennessee. Highs will be cooler in the lower 70s.

Memorial Day will feature a little more sunshine, especially through the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer in the middle 70s. A great day to be outside!

NEXT WEEK:

A warm-up starts on Tuesday as highs rise into the middle 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll have a 20% chance for isolated thundershowers Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance goes up just slightly into Friday and Saturday. It’ll be humid by then, and highs could be around 90 degrees by next Saturday.

