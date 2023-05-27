First Alert Forecast: Nice holiday weekend weather with a cooler Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Weather looks so-so this Memorial Day weekend. We’ll have more clouds than recent days, with a shower or two possible. Sunday will be the coolest of the three days.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Today will be variably cloudy and warm. A light northeasterly wind will drop the humidity some as we get into this afternoon. A shower will be possible at anytime, mainly west of I-65. One or two will be possible around Nashville, too. Count on highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s.

This evening looks pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow morning, however, will turn much cooler. We’ll have lows in the 50s.

Cloud cover will win out at times on Sunday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees lower than today.

Memorial Day will feature a little more sunshine once again, especially as we head into the afternoon. Count on highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll have a 20% chance for isolated thundershowers then. Expect more humidity to return to the area by that time, as well.

