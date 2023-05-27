Emergency crews at Party Cove after report of drowning


Emergency crews at Party Cove after report of drowning
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of a water rescue of a person who went underwater just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said a family member experiencing an anxiety attack is being examined by medics on scene but was not transported.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said they hope this search will result in a rescue and not a recovery of the body. However, they said after a certain period of time, it will become a search and recovery mission.

This is a developing story.

