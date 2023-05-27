Burglary suspect sought in Clarksville

Security cameras outside Tobacco ‘N Brew show the man wearing a red hoodie and mask.
Security cameras capture a burglary suspect in Clarksville.
Security cameras capture a burglary suspect in Clarksville.(CPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are enlisting the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for two burglaries in May.

According to CPD, the man, whose image was captured by surveillance cameras, committed two burglaries on Dunlop Lane between May 10 and May 21.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or has information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked cal 931-648-0656.

Police are looking for a burglary suspect in Clarksville.
Police are looking for a burglary suspect in Clarksville.(CPD)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.
Search for missing swimmer ends after 24-hour search at Percy Priest Lake
Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
MNPD personnel gather on Pheasant Drive for a shooting investigation involving detectives.
Metro Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
Looking for fun in the sun? Here’s what purple markers on trees mean in Tennessee
A student takes a test.
Are you smarter than a 3rd grader? Take this math, English sample test to find out

Latest News

7-year-old Liam Scott
Search for missing boy underway in Cumberland County, KY
1 injured in Antioch house fire
One person injured in Antioch house fire
K9 team finishes high in U.S. canine trials
Body of missing swimmer recovered