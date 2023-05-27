Burglary suspect sought in Clarksville
Security cameras outside Tobacco ‘N Brew show the man wearing a red hoodie and mask.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are enlisting the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for two burglaries in May.
According to CPD, the man, whose image was captured by surveillance cameras, committed two burglaries on Dunlop Lane between May 10 and May 21.
Anyone with information on the burglaries or has information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked cal 931-648-0656.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.