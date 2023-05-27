Burglary suspect sought in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are enlisting the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for two burglaries in May.

According to CPD, the man, whose image was captured by surveillance cameras, committed two burglaries on Dunlop Lane between May 10 and May 21.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or has information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked cal 931-648-0656.

Police are looking for a burglary suspect in Clarksville. (CPD)

