1 injured, family of 7 displaced after apartment fire in Franklin

Officials say the family wasn’t home when the fire started.
Franklin Fire Department investigating apartment fire that injured one person, displaced family...
Franklin Fire Department investigating apartment fire that injured one person, displaced family of seven(Franklin Fire)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after an apartment fire left one person injured and seven people displaced on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Whitney Franklin apartment complex at 113 Magnolia Dr. around 4 p.m., after a maintenance worker called 911.

Officials arrived four minutes later to find heavy black smoke coming from an open door of a ground-floor unit of the two-story building.

According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, the family wasn’t home when the fire started, and discovered it upon their return.

A maintenance worker, who had responded to the unit to assist the family with a maintenance issue, was with them as they opened the door to thick, black smoke. One person in the group was taken to a local hospital by Williamson Health EMS for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limited damage to just two of the 10 units. In addition to the apartment where the fire originated, an unrented unit beside it got damage.

Crews said a smoke alarm in the apartment was found disabled with duct tape. He said that nuisance alarms often cause people to disable their smoke alarms, which can be deadly.

Officials said if people experience nuisance alarms, they may need to relocate or replace the alarms. Smoke alarms should also be kept away from the kitchen to prevent nuisance alarms. Alarms should be 10 feet away from a cooking appliance.

Photoelectric smoke alarms are the best type of alarms to be installed near the kitchen and bathrooms to reduce nuisance alarms.

Officials said the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border

Latest News

Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted teenager
It'll be a variably cloudy weekend with just a 20% chance for most.
First Alert Forecast: Nice Memorial Day weekend forecast
Police looking for robbery suspect
Father speaks after daughter was hit by car