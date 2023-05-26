Whataburger to open 24/7 drive-thru location in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Whataburger is growing in the Midstate with its 10th Tennessee location expected to open next week in Madison.

The newest Nashville-area location is set to open on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only at 1715 Gallatin Pike.

The restaurant will open with a 24/7 drive-thru service only to start. In the coming weeks, Whataburger will be introducing in-store dining, online ordering as well as curbside and delivery options.

“As we continue to grow in the Nashville market, we are thrilled to welcome both new and familiar faces to experience our fresh and flavorful offerings,” said Operating Partner Isaiah Gonzales-Kennedy, who will oversee the restaurant and lead a team of 100 Family Members, or Whataburger employees. “We look forward to expanding and bringing Whataburger’s bold flavors and warm hospitality to the Madison community.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.