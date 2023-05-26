Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘targeted’ shooting

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday night in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Kilburn Hollow Road and discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is being handled as a targeted incident and WCSO is unaware of any additional threats to the public. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

WCSO is pursuing multiple leads as the search for the suspects’ vehicle continues.

