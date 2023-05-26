Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘targeted’ shooting

Deputies are looking for the suspects who fled the area by car.
One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday night in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Kilburn Hollow Road and discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is being handled as a targeted incident and WCSO is unaware of any additional threats to the public. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

WCSO is pursuing multiple leads as the search for the suspects’ vehicle continues.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
A 19-year-old man was arrested outside Bellevue Wednesday night for shooting target practice in...
Family, officers nearly hit by gunshots from neighbor firing at paper targets

Latest News

Shooting leaves one person injured in Wayne Co.
MNPD personnel gather on Pheasant Drive for a shooting investigation involving detectives.
Metro Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway
A shooting involving Wayne County deputies and THP is being investigated by TBI.
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wayne County
Officer-involved shooting in Wayne County