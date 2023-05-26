Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Nita, 22, is accused of wandering onto a greenway with an AR-15, police said.
Man wearing tactical vest, carrying AR-15 rifle spotted on Antioch greenway, police say
Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in Franklin
Rutherford County Sheriff
Man killed by ‘aggressive’ bull in Rutherford County
National Guard soldiers
Gov. Lee authorizes troop deployment to southern border

Latest News

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
It'll be a variably cloudy weekend with just a 20% chance for most.
First Alert Forecast: Decent looking Memorial Day weekend
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue