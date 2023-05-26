THP, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a suspect that they say is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office warns citizens in the area of Dogwood Flats and Collinwood communities to be on the lookout for Charles Fred Staggs.

“Do not confront him, if you see him, dial 911 immediately,” Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they’re assisting the sheriff’s office in searching for Staggs.

“#HappeningNow we are assisting the Wayne County - TN Sheriff’s Office in searching for this suspect. If you have any information or see Mr. Staggs do NOT approach! Contact law enforcement immediately,” THP said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.