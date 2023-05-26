THP, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

The sheriff’s office warns citizens in the area of Dogwood Flats and Collinwood communities to be on the lookout for Charles Fred Staggs.
THP, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a suspect that they say is armed and dangerous.

“Do not confront him, if you see him, dial 911 immediately,” Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they’re assisting the sheriff’s office in searching for Staggs.

#HappeningNow we are assisting the Wayne County - TN Sheriff’s Office in searching for this suspect. If you have any information or see Mr. Staggs do NOT approach! Contact law enforcement immediately,” THP said.

