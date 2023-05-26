Teacher’s aide charged with having sexual relationship with student in Wayne County

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former employee of Frank Hughes School has been arrested and charged after rumors of an inappropriate relationship between her and a student surfaced earlier this in May.

According to Clifton Police, they were tipped off on May 8 about an employee at Frank Hughes School possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. A full investigation was launched immediately.

Police found that 33-year-old Heather Crowe knowingly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student and believe that an incident between the two occurred off-campus. Crowe was fired by the school, where she served as a teacher’s aide and baseball coach for the middle school.

Detectives presented their discovery to the Wayne County Grand Jury on May 19 for the charge of aggravated statutory rape against Crowe. She was arrested at her home in Clifton on Thursday, May 25 without incident.

“As parents and grandparents, this incident represents our greatest fear, especially from someone in a position of trust in our community.”

