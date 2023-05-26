Teacher’s aide charged with having sexual relationship with student in Wayne County

The woman served as both a teacher’s aide and baseball coach at the Frank Hughes School in Clifton.
A teacher's aide at Frank Hughes School in Clifton is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former employee of Frank Hughes School has been arrested and charged after rumors of an inappropriate relationship between her and a student surfaced earlier this in May.

According to Clifton Police, they were tipped off on May 8 about an employee at Frank Hughes School possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. A full investigation was launched immediately.

Police found that 33-year-old Heather Crowe knowingly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student and believe that an incident between the two occurred off-campus. Crowe was fired by the school, where she served as a teacher’s aide and baseball coach for the middle school.

Previous Coverage:
School employee fired as Clifton police investigate alleged inappropriate conduct with student

Detectives presented their discovery to the Wayne County Grand Jury on May 19 for the charge of aggravated statutory rape against Crowe. She was arrested at her home in Clifton on Thursday, May 25 without incident.

