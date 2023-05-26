TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wayne County

The shooting occurred Thursday evening and involved Wayne County deputies and THP troopers.
The incident took place on State Route 13 in Collinwood on Thursday evening.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLINWOOD Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway following an incident in Wayne County early Thursday evening.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting incident involving Wayne County deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol occurred on State Route 13 in Collinwood on Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. No additional information was made available.

