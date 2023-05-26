TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wayne County

COLLINWOOD Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway following an incident in Wayne County early Thursday evening.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting incident involving Wayne County deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol occurred on State Route 13 in Collinwood on Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. No additional information was made available.

