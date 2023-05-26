Shooting investigation underway after 3 injured in Clarksville shooting
Three people were shot and taken to different hospitals for treatment, police said.
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A shooting investigation is underway in Clarksville after three people were shot Thursday night.
Officers responded to the shooting in the Lincoln Drive area at about 9:50 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Three people were shot and taken to different hospitals for treatment, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.