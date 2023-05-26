Shooting investigation underway after 3 injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A shooting investigation is underway in Clarksville after three people were shot Thursday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Lincoln Drive area at about 9:50 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Three people were shot and taken to different hospitals for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

