Search for missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake

Crews responded to the drowning call around 10 p.m. Thursday.
FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake.

The Nashville Fire Department said the search is ongoing at the lake near Anderson Road. Crews responded to the drowning call around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Rescue crews said they hoped to use sonar to find the missing swimmer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

