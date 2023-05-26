Search ongoing for missing Cheatham County woman

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old woman who has been missing for weeks.

Nikki Michelle Alcaraz, also known as Nikki Cunningham, was last seen in early May in Moriarty, New Mexico with Steven Tyler Stratton, her boyfriend, according to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Facebook page.

Alcaraz is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen in a Black 2013 Jeep Wrangler with Tennessee plates and a “Mama Tried” bumper sticker.

Due to a history of domestic assault, her family believes she’s in danger. She may be located in Arizona, New Mexico or California.

As of Friday, she has still not been found.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.